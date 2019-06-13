Nice try, but I would never compare Armenian government with previous one, Mogherini tells reporter

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she would never compare the work of the present Armenian government with the previous one.

During a press conference following the EU-Armenia Partnership Cooperation, the reporter asked whether Mogherini could compare the work of this government with the previous one.

“Nice try, but I would never compare one government with another. I can clearly and definitely assess the work done during this year and several months with the incumbent authorities as excellent,” she said.

Mogherini added that it is clear both from her and from Armenian Foreign Minister’s remarks that the parties had advanced enormously since last year’s Council.

The EU foreign policy chief emphasized that implementation of CEPA agreement is processing well.

“I will not compare but the work we are doing today is excellent,” she added.