Glendale, California, ex-mayor is appointed Armenia Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has signed a decision.
Accordingly, Zareh Sinanyan has been appointed Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, the government official website informed.
Earlier it became known that the US state of California’s Glendale City Councilmember and ex-Mayor Zareh Sinanyan had submitted a letter resigning his position on Glendale City Council. He was one of the five members of this council.
Sinanyan was born in 1973 in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
In 1988, he and his family moved to the United States.
Zareh Sinanyan was first elected to the Glendale City Council in 2013 and reelected to a second term in 2017. During his time on the city council, he also served as the city’s mayor twice (2014-2015 and 2018-2019).