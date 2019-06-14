Yerevan hosting seminar on Estonian track-record in European integration

YEREVAN. – A seminar devoted to European integration and the respective Estonian track-record has kicked off Friday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
The event has been organized by the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats political group in the European Parliament, and the National Assembly of Armenia Standing Committee on European Integration.
Within the framework of this seminar, the Estonian track-record in European Integration will be presented, and the discussants will confer on the security process, the components of economic and territorial development, as well as the role of the European Parliament in Eastern Partnership countries, and the process of European integration.