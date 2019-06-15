News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 15
USD
478.4
EUR
539.06
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.4
EUR
539.06
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Armenia military troops’ combat-readiness is discussed
Armenia military troops’ combat-readiness is discussed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, on Saturday held a consultation with the command staff of the army and its general staff.

The discussants conferred on the combat-readiness and preparedness of Armenia’s troops, military procurement, and security, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia instructed the commanders of the respective military units to resolve the existing issues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos