Armenia military troops’ combat-readiness is discussed

YEREVAN. – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, on Saturday held a consultation with the command staff of the army and its general staff.
The discussants conferred on the combat-readiness and preparedness of Armenia’s troops, military procurement, and security, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia instructed the commanders of the respective military units to resolve the existing issues.