News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 15
USD
478.4
EUR
539.06
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.4
EUR
539.06
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Putin gives Russian ice cream to China president, as birthday gift
Putin gives Russian ice cream to China president, as birthday gift
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, Russian ice cream as a birthday present, the Kremlin press service informed.

“Before the start of the [Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia] CICA [Summit] plenary session [in Dushanbe, Tajikistan], the President of Russia came to the residence of the President of the People’s Republic of China to wish him a happy birthday,” the respective statement reads, in particular. “Vladimir Putin gave Xi Jinping Russian ice cream as a birthday present.”

Apart from the ice cream, Putin also presented a cake to his Chinese counterpart.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos