Putin gives Russian ice cream to China president, as birthday gift

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, Russian ice cream as a birthday present, the Kremlin press service informed.
“Before the start of the [Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia] CICA [Summit] plenary session [in Dushanbe, Tajikistan], the President of Russia came to the residence of the President of the People’s Republic of China to wish him a happy birthday,” the respective statement reads, in particular. “Vladimir Putin gave Xi Jinping Russian ice cream as a birthday present.”
Apart from the ice cream, Putin also presented a cake to his Chinese counterpart.