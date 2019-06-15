Guitar collection of Pink Floyd's David Gilmour to go to Christie's

Christie's in New York plans to put up for auction over 210 guitars from the collection of rock group leader Pink Floyd Pink Floyd David Gilmore at the end of this month, UPI reported.
"The auction on 20 June marks a rare opportunity for guitar aficionados, musicians and collectors to explore one of the world's most comprehensive groupings of guitars that hooked generations," Christie's said.
In an interview published by Christie, Gilmore admits that he always preferred old guitars, since "it feels like they have been played a lot over years."
"All these guitars have their individuality, their own tone and some element of magic about them," Gilmour said. "I hope that I can do some good by selling them and using the money to help make this world a slightly better place.”
The proceeds from the auction will benefit charity.