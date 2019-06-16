Armenia Civil Contract Party member: A war has been declared against us

It is clear that a war has been declared against us, but against the dreams of and prospects for the Republic of Armenia, not our political party. This is what board member of the Civil Contract Party, Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said during the 5th Congress of the Civil Contract Party today.
“If that war was declared against our political party, those who declared the war could have been defeated,” he said, adding that the political party has no right to be defeated in this war as long as the political party has the support of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia. He also made the same call he had made to the people during the days of the revolution in Armenia, and that is to stand strong until victory.