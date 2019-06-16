News
Yerevan mayor: Elevators to be renovated through loan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society


The plan to change elevator economics has already been submitted to the government. This is what member of the Civil Contract Party, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan told journalists at the congress of the political party today.

“The ministries and others have to state their opinions because the government has to ask for a loan, not the communities, and yes, the elevators will be renovated through a loan,” he said.

Marutyan highlighted the fact that elevators had become a problem in municipal economy back in the Soviet era. “The elevators in Armenia were designed to last for 25 years, and now people ask Yerevan Municipality why the elevators haven’t been changed and tell us that we haven’t fulfilled our promise, but we gave a promise for the next five years,” he said.
