Armenia Parliament speaker: I don't welcome Russia Ambassador's meeting with Robert Kocharyan

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan doesn’t welcome the fact that the Ambassador of Russia to Armenia had a meeting with second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan. This is what Mirzoyan told journalists today.
“The ambassador of any country can meet with representatives of the political spectrum, but the allegations against Robert Kocharyan don’t make him a pure politician. In other words, I don’t view Robert Kocharyan as a political figure and as a representative of the political field,” he said.
When asked if Robert Kocharyan’s good ties with the President of the Russian Federation can have an impact on the trial over Kocharyan’s case, the parliamentary speaker said the following: “The relations of the president of any country, the leadership of our country or the relations with anyone can never have an impact on an allegation or fair trial or impartial verdict.”
According to Mirzoyan, the Russian government, as well as the governments of other countries respect Armenia’s sovereignty and won’t allow themselves to set conditions.