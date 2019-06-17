Trump campaign cutting ties with some own pollsters after internal polling results leaked

US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is cutting ties with some of its own pollsters after leaked internal polling showed the president trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in critical 2020 presidential election battleground states, according to a person close to the campaign, NBC News reported.
The move comes after new details from a March internal poll that found Trump trailing Biden in 11 key states.
Portions of the campaign’s expansive March polling trickled out in recent days.
A person close to the Trump re-election team said that the campaign will be cutting ties with some of its pollsters in response to these information leaks.
The president denied the existence of any negative polling during comments last week in the Oval Office, saying his campaign has “great internal polling” and saying the numbers reported were from “fake polls.”
And his campaign staff downplayed the results as old news. The polling was conducted between March 13 and 28.