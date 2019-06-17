Trump says he could remain president for over two terms

US President Donald Trump said that the American people could ask him to stay in the White House for over two terms, which is a violation of the US Constitution, the Independent reported.
After the media made public polls showing that the Democratic Party’s key candidate Joe Biden had overtaken him by rating in several US states, Trump said that he could remain at his post after 2024.
“.....news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT), both of these horrible papers will quickly go out of business & be forever gone!” Trump tweeted.