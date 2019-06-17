Armenia PM visits restructured Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, Sport

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport (restructured after the structural reforms of the cabinet), met with the staff and presented the objectives that he expects the ministry to meet, reports the news service of the Government of Armenia.

Minister Arayik Harutyunyan introduced the deputy ministers who are in charge of certain sectors and touched upon the ministry’s activities.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stated that the existence of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport is conceptual. “The government viewed this structure with the logic that Armenian culture is currently perceived as an educational phenomenon and education is considered a cultural phenomenon. Based on our notion, it is this combination that will lead to substantial changes. In this sense, I believe the ministry has to make serious efforts to show the image of a citizen of the Republic of Armenia that we want to see and turn this into a reality through wide public discourse,” the Prime Minister stated.

The head of government considered the functional role of cultural institutions a major issue. “All cultural institutions are first and foremost for people and represent an environment for public education, and we consider the ongoing rise of the qualification of public education a major feature of the cultural policy. I don’t think it will be possible to achieve this without a new policy on education and culture,” Pashinyan said.

Another issue raised by the Prime Minister was related to national identity. The Prime Minister attached great importance to the role of culture and emphasized that Armenians in Armenia and abroad need to have a higher level of national identity.

The head of government also touched upon the complications with the urban development projects that are somewhat linked to the cultural sector. Touching upon the education sector, the Prime Minister said the most fundamental issue concerns general education. As for higher education, Pashinyan said there is good potential in the system and attached importance to the internationalization of higher education.

Talking about science, the Prime Minister said the application of science is also of strategic significance. He attached importance to the development of sport and said it concerns the lifestyles of Armenians.

Arayik Harutyunyan touched upon the future actions of his ministry and stated that the ministry is currently making serious efforts to change the content in the spheres of general education, higher education and science.

Talking about higher education, the Prime Minister noted that the biggest problem is the lack of the research component and attached importance to the enhancement of the potential of experts at universities.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also touched upon the preservation of cultural values and monuments, their economic significance and other issues.