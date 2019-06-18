Armenia Deputy PM receives ICRC Delegation

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Head of the Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Armenia Claire Meytraud.
The Deputy Prime Minister greeted the guest, attached importance to the humanitarian actions that the ICRC has carried out in Armenia and considered the meeting a good opportunity to discuss the major issues related to cooperation.
Claire Meytraud presented the main goals and areas of the activities of the ICRC and talked about the importance of implementing reforms in borderline settlements.
Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan touched upon the Armenian government’s reforms agenda, presented the main principles for reforms to be made in the fields of justice, infrastructures and human capital development and voiced hope that the knowledge and experience of the ICRC will also contribute to the implementation of several reforms.