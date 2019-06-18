Armenia MP endorses Vahe Grigoryan

A member of the Constitutional Court is elected by a political authority, that is, the National Assembly, and so, this is a political decision. This is what head of the ruling My Step faction Lilit Makunts said during a discussion on the nomination of judge of the Constitutional Court at the National Assembly today.
Makunts also decided to comment on the statement by deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Gevorg Petrosyan, who referred to the professional career of Vahe Grigoryan as “past in prison”.
“It is not “past in prison”, but the past of a defender of political prisoners and a defender of violated rights,” Makunts said.