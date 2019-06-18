News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 19
USD
477.78
EUR
534.35
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.78
EUR
534.35
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Parliamentary speaker: Armenia not tightening stance on Russia
Parliamentary speaker: Armenia not tightening stance on Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Calling Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss his meeting with second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan does not imply tightening of Armenia’s stance on the Russian Federation. This is what Armenia’s parliamentary speaker Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists and assured that Armenia has a uniform strict position on all countries that will even theoretically try to interfere in Armenia’s domestic affairs.

Stating that he isn’t aware of the details of the meeting, the parliamentary speaker assured once again that he personally doesn’t welcome the meeting.

Explaining the reasons for the negative attitude towards the Ambassador’s meeting with the second President, Ararat Mirzoyan declared that even though the meetings of ambassadors with politicians is an ordinary phenomenon, this meeting was a meeting with Robert Kocharyan, who is “not a classic political figure”. According to Mirzoyan, there are severe charges filed against Kocharyan, and a meeting with Kocharyan may somehow impact the trial.

With this, the parliamentary speaker factually overlooked the presumption of innocence.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Parliament speaker on Russia Ambassador's meeting with Robert Kocharyan
Let the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs express his opinion...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan’s attorney submits crime report to attorney general
In connection with the recent statements by the former military prosecutor…
 Armenian MFA has no complaints against Russian envoy after meeting ex-President
Asked at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on foreign relations whether the two-hour meeting did not raise questions at Armenia MFA…
 Armenia judge leaves for consultation room to render decision on second self-recusal motion
A while ago, Judge Armen Danielyan, who is examining the...
 Kocharyan's attorney: Armenia PM hadn't referred to Kocharyan
Gevorg Gyozalyan, attorney of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, insisted that...
 Armenia PM's attorney insists that Pashinyan hadn't referred to Kocharyan
Judge Lilit Sargsyan noted that the plaintiff has filed a claim only in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos