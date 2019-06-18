Parliamentary speaker: Armenia not tightening stance on Russia

Calling Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss his meeting with second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan does not imply tightening of Armenia’s stance on the Russian Federation. This is what Armenia’s parliamentary speaker Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists and assured that Armenia has a uniform strict position on all countries that will even theoretically try to interfere in Armenia’s domestic affairs.

Stating that he isn’t aware of the details of the meeting, the parliamentary speaker assured once again that he personally doesn’t welcome the meeting.

Explaining the reasons for the negative attitude towards the Ambassador’s meeting with the second President, Ararat Mirzoyan declared that even though the meetings of ambassadors with politicians is an ordinary phenomenon, this meeting was a meeting with Robert Kocharyan, who is “not a classic political figure”. According to Mirzoyan, there are severe charges filed against Kocharyan, and a meeting with Kocharyan may somehow impact the trial.

With this, the parliamentary speaker factually overlooked the presumption of innocence.