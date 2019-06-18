News
Greece urging EU leaders to condemn Turkey
Greece urging EU leaders to condemn Turkey
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Greece is urging European Union leaders to condemn Turkey over its actions in a natural gas drilling dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean, reports AP.

In a statement Tuesday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said EU leaders should “unambiguously condemn the illegal actions of Turkey” when they attended a European Council meeting in Brussels on June 20 and 21.

Turkey has sent a drilling vessel off the coast of divided Cyprus, maintaining that it is defending the interests of the island’s breakaway Turkish Cypriots. But the island’s internationally recognized and Greek-Cypriot-led government says the action is illegal.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
