News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 19
USD
478.04
EUR
535.55
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
535.55
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia Special Investigation Service to be dissolved, its chief to bid farewell to his job
Newspaper: Armenia Special Investigation Service to be dissolved, its chief to bid farewell to his job
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The law enforcement system of Armenia continues to discuss options for the possible dissolution of the Special Investigation Service (SIS), Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper reported.

“Zhoghovurd daily learned that the SIS will be reformed, all the [SIS] bodies—departments—dealing with corruption matters will be closed, and they will be assembled in one place and in one structure, and which will be the future SIS.

“That is, today’s SIS will be closed, and only the National Security Service will have an investigative department dealing with corruption matters.

“Also, rumors are circulating in the law enforcement system that after establishing the aforementioned body, it is not ruled out that current SIS chief Sasun Khachatryan will bid farewell to his position and not become the head of the new body.

“The SIS has been formed in our country within the framework of certain European obligations,” Zhoghovurd wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Former director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund responds to Armenia President
nstead of turning the page of Ara Vardanyan over, maintain...
 Armenia Constitutional Court judge: I can't undertake constitutional amendments
I can’t undertake constitutional amendments or participate in the...
 Armenia Football Federation President receives Pan-Armenian Games World Committee delegation
Issues related to football and futsal were discussed during the meeting...
 PM: Hayastan All Armenian Fund should become our national budget
I agree with the President of the Republic [of Armenia] that in new times, we need to observe and evaluate in a new way the activities of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund…
 PM: Some forces in Armenia contribute to distortion of image of our potential
Challenges become more serious in the 21st century, and the respective response by all Armenians should be appropriate…
 Armenia Parliament kicks off regular 4-day sittings
In particular, the matter of electing a new Constitutional Court judge is on the agenda…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos