Newspaper: Armenia Special Investigation Service to be dissolved, its chief to bid farewell to his job

YEREVAN. – The law enforcement system of Armenia continues to discuss options for the possible dissolution of the Special Investigation Service (SIS), Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper reported.

“Zhoghovurd daily learned that the SIS will be reformed, all the [SIS] bodies—departments—dealing with corruption matters will be closed, and they will be assembled in one place and in one structure, and which will be the future SIS.

“That is, today’s SIS will be closed, and only the National Security Service will have an investigative department dealing with corruption matters.

“Also, rumors are circulating in the law enforcement system that after establishing the aforementioned body, it is not ruled out that current SIS chief Sasun Khachatryan will bid farewell to his position and not become the head of the new body.

“The SIS has been formed in our country within the framework of certain European obligations,” Zhoghovurd wrote.