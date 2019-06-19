Armenia legislature adopts amendments to several bills

YEREVAN. - The National Assembly of Armenia on Wednesday adopted the amendments to several bills, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported from parliament.
Accordingly, the MPs adopted—in the second reading—the package of bills on amendments and addenda to the law on advertising, and on addenda to the law on lotteries, internet lotteries, and casinos; the bill on addenda to the Tax Code; the bill on addenda to the law on holidays and memorial days; the bill on amendments to the Tax Code; the bill on amendments and addenda to the Water Code; the package of bills on amendments to the law on consumer crediting, and the attached bills; and the bill on amendments and addenda to the law on diplomatic service.