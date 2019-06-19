Armenia MFA Secretary General's meetings with Greek MFA officials

Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahagn Melikyan met today with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Terens-Nikolaos Quick.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, greeting each other, Melikyan and Quick assessed the level of the Armenian-Greek political dialogue as excellent and attached importance to the need for expansion and deepening of effective cooperation in other sectors as well.
The parties underscored the results of the first trilateral ministerial meeting held on June 4 in the Armenia-Greece-Cyprus format and stated that this provides opportunities for cooperation at a new and higher level.
The interlocutors exchanged views on several issues that are of mutual interest and are on the global and regional agendas. In this context, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia presented the latest developments of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
The same day, Vahagn Melikyan had a meeting with Director of the Directorate General for Personnel, Administrative Organization and Financial Management at the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dionyssios Zois. The parties touched upon exchange of experience and cooperation in the field of efficient management.
Melikyan also had a meeting with Director of the Directorate General for Economic Affairs at the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Konstantina Athanasiadou. The interlocutors shared the view that the high level of Armenian-Greek political cooperation creates good opportunities for deepening of the economic component of the bilateral cooperation.