Armenia minister on Azerbaijan's version of history of regional countries

Azerbaijan’s version of the history of countries in the region doesn’t correspond to reality, but Baku is spending tremendous amounts of money to present that version.
This is what Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan declared during a parliamentary session today, responding to a question from deputy of the Bright Armenia Party Anna Kostanyan, who particularly stated that Azerbaijan has not only provided great funding for its military budget, but is also spending a lot of money to distort history.
The deputy said Azerbaijan is already making statements that Yerevan and even Tbilisi have been the historic territories of Azerbaijan since ancient times and were seized by foreigners and asked what the Armenian government is doing to preserve Armenian cultural heritage. In response, Papikyan said the Armenian authorities don’t need to allocate or spend extra funds to respond to Baku’s actions since there is no need for that.
“History and the territory itself prove that all those territories are our historic lands, our historic homeland. Our only objective is to present our position to the Russian-speaking sector,” he said.