Armenia PM: Audit Chamber needs to be independent body

In the past, I had taken the responsibility to make sure members of the opposition have seats in the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition and the Public Services Regulatory Commission.
This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared during a session of the National Assembly, responding to a question from deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Sergey Bagratyan, who asked if the Prime Minister is ready to transfer management of the State Oversight Service and the Audit Chamber to the opposition.
The Prime Minister reminded Bagratyan that it was the Prosperous Armenia Party that refused this and explained that it wanted to manage the particular body instead of having a seat.
“You tell me that you want management of the Audit Chamber to be transferred to the opposition, but the Audit Chamber has to be an independent body by law,” Pashinyan noted.
The Prime Minister assured that he had never asked for a leverage for oversight when he was a member of the opposition.