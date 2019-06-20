News
Armenia PM: We are at crossroads’ phase
Armenia PM: We are at crossroads’ phase
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday visited the Ministry of Justice where he introduced the newly appointed Minister of Justice, Rustam Badasyan.

In his remarks, Pashinyan noted, in particular, that he knows the new minister as an intelligent, determined, and diligent person who also possesses the highest professional abilities

“The new minister shall lead the justice system reforms [in Armenia],” Pashinyan said. “It’s known that we are at a turning-point phase, and the authorities have political will to have an independent judicial system [in the country]

“It’s very important that the [new justice] minister be able to carry out the political messages that are addressed by the government.”

As reported earlier, on June 7, Artak Zeynalyan had resigned from his position as Minister of Justice.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
