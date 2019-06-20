News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 20
USD
478.04
EUR
535.55
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
535.55
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Reuters: American drone shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile
Reuters: American drone shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

American drone has been shot down in the international airspace by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, Reuters agency reported quoting a source.

The official speaking on conditions of anonymity said the drone was a U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton.

Earlier U.S. Central Command spokesman Bill Urban dismissed reports saying American drone was shot down by Iran.

Meanwhile, the Iranian media said the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) had shot down Global Hawk drone that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak region located at Hormozgan province.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos