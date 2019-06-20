Reuters: American drone shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile

American drone has been shot down in the international airspace by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, Reuters agency reported quoting a source.
The official speaking on conditions of anonymity said the drone was a U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton.
Earlier U.S. Central Command spokesman Bill Urban dismissed reports saying American drone was shot down by Iran.
Meanwhile, the Iranian media said the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) had shot down Global Hawk drone that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak region located at Hormozgan province.