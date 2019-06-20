Premier: No companies in Armenia that really carry out large-scale capital expenditures

YEREVAN. – There are no companies in Armenia that really carry out large-scale capital expenditures. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday noted this at the National Assembly debates on the 2018 State Budget execution report.
In his words, the issue of capital expenditures in Armenia needs to be acknowledged and accepted.
“We hope those companies will soon appear [in Armenia],” Pashinyan added. “And if that happens, then the government should ponder whether it’s possible to implement another model of capital expenditures [in the country].”