Putin: Russia doesn't want to be in same situation as former USSR was in

Some Western countries aren’t taking into consideration the negative experience of the former USSR in regard to imposing the lifestyle and political system of the former USSR on other countries and are making the same mistake. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said, reports RIA Novosti.
“Russia doesn’t want to be in the same situation that the former USSR was when it would impose its lifestyles and political system on its neighboring countries, including Eastern European countries. This is ineffective and very costly, and there is no perspective in terms of history,” Putin noted.