Innovative agriculture projects to be implemented in Armenia Tavush Province

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Vache Terteryan received today the delegation led by Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, including Vice-Chair of the State Council of Hautes-de-Seine Isabelle Caullery, Vice-President of the France Chapter of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Michel Pazoumian and other officials.

Cordially greeting the delegation of Hauts-de-Seine on behalf of Minister Suren Papikyan and himself, Deputy Minister Terteryan expressed satisfaction with the level of rather extensive cooperation between France and Armenia at the interregional and local levels. “The implementation of innovative agriculture projects by the general council of Hauts-de-Seine in Armenia’s Tavush Province through the French affiliate of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has left its unique trace in Armenian reality, and thanks to those projects, more and more residents of Tavush Province are feeling the presence of France,” the deputy minister said.

In his turn, Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte noted that the French-Armenian project in Tavush Province serves as an example of the longest and most effective decentralized cooperation.

The representatives of the state council of Hauts-de-Seine also highly appreciated the outcomes of the project under implementation in Tavush Province and expressed willingness to expand cooperation for the creation of cattle farms and the establishment of an agro school in the province.

The meeting ended with the signing of a memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Republic of Armenia and the French affiliate of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund on the implementation of innovative agriculture projects in Tavush Province. The projects envisage the creation of innovative cattle farms in Tavush Province and the establishment of an agro school in the province’s Lusadzor village.