Armenia healthcare minister meets with members of military draft commissions
Armenia’s Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan received today representatives of the military draft commissions of the Ministry of Defense and medical institutions conducting the military draft, reports the Department of Public Relations of the Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia.

The minister stated that the organizing of the military draft begins this time every year so that the military draft is conducted as smoothly, quickly and objectively as possible. “I would like to pay special attention to the fact that the military draft is one of your major functions since it leads to the recruitment of our citizens who must meet the standards prescribed by the government’s decisions,” the minister noted. Torosyan particularly stressed the fact that it is important for the military draft commissions to carry out their activities with quality and on time. He also voiced hope that the military draft commissions will engage additional resources to solve administrative and medical issues.
