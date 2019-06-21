News
Armenia PM visits General Department of the Police Troops
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – June 21 is the anniversary day of formation of the Police Troops of Armenia.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday visited the General Department of the Police Troops.

The festive event has also brought together Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsyan, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, Special Investigation Service (SIS) Head Sasun Khachatryan, and Emergency Situations Minister of Feliks Tsolakyan.
