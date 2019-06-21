News
Friday
June 21
News
Armenia MFA: Co-Chairs shared with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs ideas aimed at promoting Karabakh peace process
Armenia MFA: Co-Chairs shared with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs ideas aimed at promoting Karabakh peace process
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Thursday met in Washington D.C., with the participation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (US), as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

First, the Armenian party thanked the OSCE Minsk Group US Co-Chairmanship for hosting these consultations between the two Foreign Ministers, and as the continuation of earlier meetings in Paris and Moscow, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The discussants exchanged views on the key matters related to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace process, and the current situation.

They discussed the tension on the line of contact that was recorded prior to this meeting and surmounting it, and, accordingly, matters relating to the reestablishment of a peace-supporting environment.

The Armenian side stressed the implementation of measures to strengthen the ceasefire and to reduce the risk of tension for the prevention of and quick response to incidents. The fundamental positions and approaches of the Armenian side in the peace process were also reaffirmed.

At the Washington meeting, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs shared with the Foreign Ministers the ideas aimed at promoting the peace process, including in the humanitarian sphere.

According to the results of this meeting, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issued a statement.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to continue consultations in the coming months, and under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
