Karabakh MOD dismisses Azerbaijan media “reports”
Karabakh MOD dismisses Azerbaijan media “reports”
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Defense (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic MOD) has dismissed the “reports” disseminated by the Azerbaijani mass media that, allegedly, Armenian vanguard units violated the ceasefire on Thursday and early Friday—and with the use of grenade launchers.

In a respective statement, the Artsakh MOD noted that these “reports” are yet another disinformation, and, furthermore, the Artsakh Defense Army position-holding divisions have fired no shots in recent days.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
