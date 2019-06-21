Armenia Military Police Chief visits Czech Republic

A delegation from Armenia, and led by Military Police Chief Artur Baghdasaryan, visited the Czech Republic, from Tuesday to Thursday.
Along the lines of this visit, the delegation met with Miroslav Murček, Chief of the Czech Military Police. They discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation between the Armenian and Czech military police as well as several matters of bilateral interest, and made arrangements for future visits and exchange of knowhow.
During his trip to the Czech Republic, Baghdasaryan also visited the criminology equipment and expertise division in Prague, where he got familiarized with the work of criminologists and forensic medical experts. Baghdasaryan stressed the importance of organizing the training of Armenian military police in the Czech Republic.
Also, the Armenian delegation visited the Stod Military Police emergency management department.