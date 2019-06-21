Armenia's Kurdish community protesting in front of Prosecutor General's Office

Dollar holds steady in Armenia

Armenia Military Police Chief visits Czech Republic

Iran dismisses reports about Trump’s message via Oman

Candidate for Armenia Supreme Judicial Council never been politically affiliated

Georgia parliament speaker resigns amid protests

Armenia Deputy Justice Minister receives Iran Chamber of Advocates delegation

Karabakh army command-staff military exercises’ final phase held

Armenia Ambassador meets with Vice-President of French National Assembly

His Holiness Karekin II receives ex-deputy PM of Iraqi Kurdistan

No Armenia nationals among those affected, detained in Tbilisi clashes

Armenia PM: We are for establishment of lasting and stable peace in our region (PHOTOS)

Eurasian Economic Commission Council holds session chaired by Armenia deputy PM

Russia: Situation over Iran is balancing on the brink of war

Karabakh MOD dismisses Azerbaijan media “reports”

Artsakh to hold local elections in September

Iran releases video showing how American drone is shot down (PHOTOS)

HoReCaExpo 2019 international exhibition continues in Yerevan - LIVE

Armenia S-300 missile system unit stands ready to protect country’s borders (PHOTOS)

Reuters: Trump warns Iran that attack is imminent

Georgian president, parliament speaker interrupt visits because of Tbilisi events

Yerevan hosting Caucasus 2018 conference

Azerbaijan MFA comments on Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov meeting in Washington

Armenia MFA: Co-Chairs shared with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs ideas aimed at promoting Karabakh peace process

EU may impose sanctions against Turkey

American planes banned from flying over Strait of Hormuz

Frank Pallone introduces resolution praising US-Armenia strategic partnership

Armenia Parliament holding special session

Armenia PM visits General Department of the Police Troops

Newspaper: Armenia to get “vetting” grant from Europe

Armenia FM, US Under Secretary of State confer on cooperation

Zarif: US drone which Iran shot down took off from UAE

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs agree to meet again in near future under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting concludes in Washington

Protesters, police clash in Tbilisi, 14 injured (PHOTOS)

Armenia constitution expert on Vahe Grigoryan's statement

Armenia healthcare minister meets with members of military draft commissions

Armenia government allocates AMD 76.07 to Police

Armenia FM, US National Security Advisor willing to deepen cooperation agenda

NGO president: Hrayr Tovmasyan is legitimate president of Armenia Constitutional Court

Armenia MPs planning on making salaries cashless for several companies

Armenia's new justice minister no longer shareholder of Concern-Dialog Law Firm

Armenia FM pleased with meeting with John Bolton

Meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs kicks off in Washington

Putin: Russia doesn't want to be in same situation as former USSR was in

Erdogan does not expect U.S. sanctions over Russian S-400 deal

Belarus Ambassador on cooperation between partners within EEU

Andrey Babko: Russia ready to support development of small aviation industry in Armenia

Armenia Ombudsman receives delegation of Chamber of Advocates of Iran

NEWS.am daily digest: 20.06.2019

Armenia FM meets with John Bolton, Karabakh on the agenda (PHOTO)

Trump: Iran made a very big mistake

Armenia Parliament to convene special session

Judge to deliver judgment in ex-president Kocharyan's case next week

Grigor Bekmezyan elected member of Armenia Supreme Judicial Council

Putin: US-Iran war would be a real catastrophe

Republican Party of Armenia members meet with Communist Party of China delegates

Innovative agriculture projects to be implemented in Armenia Tavush Province

Armenia PM receives outgoing German Ambassador

Head of Armenia Penitentiary Service receives Iran Chamber of Advocates chairman

Attorney of Armenia's former CSTO Secretary-General appeals to Constitutional Court

Former Armenia defense minister's attorney on criminal prosecution of client

One dollar falls below AMD 478 in Armenia

Appointment of political ambassadors to be limited in Armenia

Armenia government exempts 3 basketball players from compulsory military service

Armenia Parliament considering nomination of Supreme Judicial Council member

Armenia Ambassador, Lebanon PM discuss bilateral agenda

Armenia healthcare minister refuses to meet with US-Armenian plastic surgeon

Armenia delegation leaves Georgia parliament sessions’ hall, amid argument

Karabakh Ombudsman participates in event dedicated to World Refugee Day

Armenia PM Pashinyan is convinced his government worked brilliantly

Premier: Car imports to Armenia are increasing

New judge of Armenia's Constitutional Court takes oath of office

Premier: No companies in Armenia that really carry out large-scale capital expenditures

Armenia has new ambassadors in Uzbekistan and Montenegro

PM: International donors will help Armenia implement judicial reforms

Armenian parliament approves 2018 budget implementation report

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Reforms should not be carried out in haste

American Airlines first US airline to buy new Airbus jets instead of Boeing

Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge, Russia ambassador discuss judicial system issues

Armenia PM takes photos of children playing football at parliament courtyard (PHOTOS)

HoReCaExpo 2019 international exhibition kicks off in Yerevan

Reuters: American drone shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile

US dismisses reports on drone shot by Iran

Trucks loaded with metal waste are parked outside Armenia government building (PHOTOS)

French attorney: Armenian justice is far from basic European principles

Trump says he will meet Russia’s Putin at G20 summit

Decayed body of woman found in Yerevan irrigation ditch

Armenia FM in Washington, meets with US Under Secretary for Political Affairs

Armenia PM: We are at crossroads’ phase

Newspaper: Russia developments under Armenia microscope, PM Pashinyan gives instruction

Pompeo blocks inclusion of Saudi Arabia on US list of countries that recruit child soldiers

Iran shoots down US drone

General Jeffrey Harrigian: My grandparents on my Dad’s side came from Armenia

Third Armenia President, Tashir Group owner meet

Iran President: Suspending of some commitments least Tehran could do

Armenia's newly appointed justice minister on link to Soros

LVMH owner becomes world's third person with fortune of $100 billion

Yerevan mayor leaving for St. Petersburg on official visit

Armenia FM meets with Acting Assistant Secretary of US Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs