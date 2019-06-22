Russia airlines suspending sale of tickets to Georgia

Several Russian airlines have announced the suspension of the sale of airline tickets to Georgia, as of July 8, RIA Novosti reported.
“Detailed information on the return of airline tickets will be provided on Monday,” a Russian airline representative told to the news agency.
The interlocutor added that they are still analyzing the order and are waiting for official orders from the Federal Air Transport Agency, and the Russian Ministry of Transport.
Furthermore, these airlines informed that the money already spent on the upcoming trips to Georgia will be refunded to the passengers after July 8.
Amid protests in Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi, and which were triggered due to the presence of a Russian delegation in the Georgian parliament, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed an order to prohibit Russian airlines from conducting flights from Russia to Georgia, starting from July 8.
In addition, the Russian leader advised tour operators not to sell tour packages from Russia to Georgia within the duration of this ban.