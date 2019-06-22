Embassy files appeal to reduce custody period of Armenia citizen detained in Tbilisi

TBILISI. – Diplomats from the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia on Saturday visited Armenian citizen Minas Minasyan, who was taken into custody during the clashes in Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi.
The Armenian national said to them that he has no complaints and no problems, and noted that he is being treated with respect, the embassy informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Representatives from the Office of Public Defender (Ombudsman) of Georgia also have visited him on Saturday.
In addition, the Armenian embassy diplomats have organized a telephonic conversation between this detainee and his relatives, and have reached an agreement with the administration of his detention facility to arrange a meeting also between him and his parent as soon as possible.
Furthermore, the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia has filed an appeal with the court—and through its attorney—to reduce the custody period of this Armenian citizen.