Russia airlines to transport tourists from Georgia after July 8 from Armenia, North Ossetia airports

All six Russian airlines, which conduct regular flights to Georgia, are recording a large-scale return of airline tickets. A spokesperson for Maxim Akimov, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, told this to reporters, commenting on the results of the consultation on the temporary ban on flights from Russia to Georgia, as of July 8, TASS reported.
At the same time, however, it was informed that these Russian airlines stand ready to transport Russian citizens from Georgia after July 8, too, but only from the airports of Armenia and North Ossetia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed an order, and with respect to prohibiting Russian airlines from conducting flights from Russia to Georgia, starting from July 8.
Putin signed this order amid protests in Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi, and which were triggered by the presence of a Russian delegation in the Georgian parliament.