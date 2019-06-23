UAE: Tension in the Gulf could be resolved politically

Tension in the Gulf could be resolved politically, and it is important to de–escalate and find political solutions, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said.

“Tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically. Crisis long in the making requires collective attention; primarily to de escalate & to find political solutions thru dialogue & negotiations. Regional voices important to achieve sustainable solutions,” he said.

The situation deteriorated after the attack on two oil tankers in the Strait of Oman. The U.S., Saudi Arabia and UK accused Iran of the attack. On Thursday Iranian side said they shot down an American drone, while Washington insisted it was in the international airspace.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had not called off a strike on Iran, he just sopped it from going forward.

“I never called the strike against Iran “BACK,” as people are incorrectly reporting, I just stopped it from going forward at this time!” he tweeted.

Earlier the New York Times reported that Trump ordered to attack Iran but changed his mind minutes before the operation had to start.

On Friday Trump again took to Twitter to explain his moves.

“…On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not....,” he said.