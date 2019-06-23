Medvedev congratulates Armenia president

Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev congratulated President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on his birthday.
In his congratulatory message, Medvedev pointed out President’s attention to the development of friendly, business and allied relations between Armenia and Russia.
“I am sure that further strengthening of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in scientific, cultural and other fields, as well as the deepening of integration cooperation within the framework of the EAEU are in the interests of other countries,” he said.