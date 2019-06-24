News
Monday
June 24
News
VETO Movement holds protests outside Armenia Constitutional Court’s building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The socio-political movement VETO organized Monday a protest action outside the building of the Armenian Constitutional Court. They gathered in order to prevent the disruption of the normal course of work of the Constitutional Court.

A few hours ago, a group of citizens also organized a protest action outside the Constitutional Court’s building demanding the resignation of the head of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan.

“We are here to ensure the normal work of the Constitutional Court with our own forces, after it was nearly wrecked by a group of individuals,” VETO initiator Narek Malyan said.
