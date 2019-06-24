Opening of Charles Aznavour square in Chaville (PHOTOS)

The opening ceremony of Charles Aznavour square took place on June 21 in the French town of Chaville. Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan, Mayor of Chaville Jean-Jacques Guillet and a French politician representing La République En Marche Jacques Maire were present.
National anthems of Armenia and France were sounded.
Ambassador Tolmajyan thanked the city authorities of Chaville for the initiative to perpetuate the memory of the Great Armenian and French artist, which is also a symbolic tribute to the Armenian-French friendship.