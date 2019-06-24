Statement by Armenia FM at 41st session of UN Human Rights Council

Armenia MP Naira Zohrabyan reports from PACE

Armenia Justice Minister receives Head of Council of Europe Office in Yerevan

Armenia Defense Ministry, Hi-Tech Cyber Security Center launch contest

Azerbaijani FM on meeting with Armenian counterpart in Washington

US ready to lift sanctions against Iran only in the case of a comprehensive deal

Asylum applications in EU+ decrease in 2018

News.am daily digest: 24.06.2019

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs threatens Iran with new sanctions

Zarif: US sanctions interrupts international cooperation in fight against drug trafficking

Armenia My Step faction: Parliament to hold working discussion on vetting

Opening of Charles Aznavour square in Chaville (PHOTOS)

ARF-D Armenia Chapter holds meeting with Armenian Democratic Liberal Party

Armenia court announces decision on Robert Kocharyan vs Nikol Pashinyan case

Venice Commission authorized preparation of urgent opinion on Armenia judicial code’s reform

Roman Babayan becomes Govorit Moskva's editor-in-chief

Iran President's advisor calls condition of talks with US

VETO Movement holds protests outside Armenia Constitutional Court’s building

Karabakh President holds consultation on establishment of Investigative Committee

Istanbul mayor-elect: We will embrace the Greek, Armenian, Syriac, Jewish, everyone in this city

Head of My Step faction on events in Georgia, Armenia's intervention

Armenia Public Council President on Vahe Grigoryan's statement

Saakashvili calls on Tbilisi citizens to continue protests

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia woman charged with strangling 7-year-old daughter to death

Karabakh President attends Supreme Court case law decisions book presentation

Two fighters crash in northern Germany

Aram Karakhanyan appointed deputy head of Armenia State Cadastre Committee

Armenian Major-General appointed Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander

7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games’ 3rd torch lit in Karabakh’s Tigranakert (PHOTOS)

Armenian Republican Party Spokesman on Turkey-Azerbaijan military exercises, foreign agents

Iranian authorities: Cyberattacks against Tehran failed

Armenia Audit Chamber addresses violations in civil aviation sector

Minister speaks at Armenia Engineering Week opening ceremony

Armenia official attends UN Food and Agriculture Organization Conference session in Rome

Armenia official addresses at Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative conference in Paris

Official: Audit Chamber recorded major violations in 2018

Shooting occurs in Spain mosque

Parliamentary elections in Georgia in 2020 to be held based on proportional system

Ucom supports 11th “BarCamp Yerevan 2019” (un)conference (PHOTOS)

3 Armenia airlines ready to partake in settling Russia-Georgia crisis in aviation, PM advisor says

Tovmasyan Charity Foundation: Events dedicated to yoga day continue in Yerevan

Embassy in Georgia engaged in matter of Armenia citizens taken off bus not permitted to cross from Russia border

Yerevan to host 2019 Aurora Prize ceremony on October 20

PM: Security of Armenia, Karabakh is key priority for our government (PHOTOS)

Armenia bus not permitted to cross Russia-Georgia border

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border

Vigen Kocharyan assumes duties of Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member

48,400 migrants from Armenia leave for Russia in 2018

Oil prices are rising

Armenia MPs heading for business trips abroad

Armenia Parliament resumes special sitting

Pompeo hopes for resumption of talks between the US and North Korea

Ex-Congressman Joe Sestak joins 2020 presidential race

Person, 64, found dead in Armenia’s Lori

Turkey’s Erdoğan congratulates opposition candidate on Istanbul mayoral election win

Frank Quintero to replace Zareh Sinanyan in Glendale City Council

Armenian PM congratulates President Sarkissian on his birthday

Trump believes impeachment may help him win re-election

17-year-old teen dies in tragic incident in Armenia's Gegharkunik province

Iran is serious about reducing its commitments to nuclear deal

UAE: Tension in the Gulf could be resolved politically

Bernie Sanders compares Trump's Iran policy with setting fire to a basket full of paper

Medvedev congratulates Armenia president

Bolton: Iran will never be able to get nuclear weapon

Armenia FM to leave for Geneva

Georgian Airways to offer its passengers Tbilisi-Yerevan-Moscow flights

Trump: I never called strike against Iran back

Georgia president: Tourists should have opportunity to visit Georgia

Artsakh president congratulates Armenia Sarkissian

Kim Jong Un receives letter from Trump

Putin congratulates Armenia president

Russia airlines to transport tourists from Georgia after July 8 from Armenia, North Ossetia airports

Armenia PM attends local products’ exhibition in Tavush Province

Armenia President condoles with Cyprus counterpart

Embassy files appeal to reduce custody period of Armenia citizen detained in Tbilisi

Armenia provincial governor: Our objective is to direct Georgia market to Tavush

Armenia, chairman of Iran chamber of advocates discuss prospects for extradition of 14 Iranian convicts

Armenia Security Council chief to head for Kyrgyzstan

Aeroflot offers flights to Yerevan, as alternative for air travel to Georgia

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired around 2,000 shots in passing week

Armenia President at Paris Air Show, visits Safran aerospace company pavilion

HoReCaExpo 2019 international exhibition still in progress in Yerevan

Ombudsman: Armenian national detained in Tbilisi did not obey police legal demands

Pashinyan: Large business will somehow solve their own problems

PM: Armenia economy “blood vessels” have opened up

Serj Tankian on Khachaturyan sisters: It's complex case with multiple victims besides the deceased

Pashinyan: Our main objective is to promote, encourage individual effort in Armenia’s development

Artsakh president holds consultation devoted to 7th Pan-Armenian summer games

Trump warns Iran "obliteration" if war breaks out

Armenia PM attending business forum on Tavush Province

Russia airlines suspending sale of tickets to Georgia

Iranian Americans rally outside US State Department, White House, to push for regime change in Tehran

Newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court awaits harsh statement from Venice Commission

Karabakh Defense Army does considerable work to strengthen frontline (PHOTOS)

Media: One person dies in Georgia demonstrations

Court announces verdict on Armenia PM's relative

Russia MFA representative states aim of protests in Georgia

Putin bans flights from Russia to Georgia

Armenia citizen among people arrested in Tbilisi