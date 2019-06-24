Armenia Defense Ministry, Hi-Tech Cyber Security Center launch contest

June 24th marked the launch of the contest jointly declared by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and Hi-Tech Cyber Security Center for the purpose of creating high technology solutions in the defense system, applying those solutions effectively, as well as using the capacities of draftees more effectively during compulsory fixed-term military service.
As reports the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the draftees subject to the summer military draft and with advanced professional knowledge and practical skills in solving relevant problems in the fields of information and communication technologies and high technologies participated in the first stage.
The professional commission will select the best participants through interviews and task-setting within the relevant subdivisions of the armed forces.