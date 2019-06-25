News
Bright Armenia party stands against tax reforms
Bright Armenia party stands against tax reforms
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Bright Armenia party submitted to the Government dozens proposals on the formation of tax policy in the country, but the Cabinet of Ministers remained at its own opinion, said Bright Armenia MP Arkady Khachatryan.

According to him, raising taxes on all types of fuel is unacceptable.

“As a result, in the coming years, the excise tax on gasoline, compressed natural gas and diesel fuel will increase by 3% per year. All this will have its social and economic consequences,” the deputy noted, noting that of all the proposals submitted by them, the Government partially approved only three.

MP noted that the parliamentary faction of the Bright Armenia Party will vote against the package proposed by the Cabinet of Ministers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
