Second Armenia president's attorney on judge's decision on Kocharyan

It was impossible to expect that that judge would be just. We knew that that judge and justice are simply incompatible. This is what lawyer Hayk Alumyan, one of the attorneys of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am as he addressed the decision that Judge Armen Danielyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal rendered today.

“It was hard to imagine that this judge could render a decision that would be lawful,” he said, noting that he and the other attorneys will touch upon the court’s decision in detail later.

Kocharyan’s attorneys will appeal the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal to the Court of Cassation.

Today Judge Armen Danielyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal, which is examining the appeals of second President of Armenia and other ex-officials, rendered a decision to uphold the two appeals of the prosecutors, injured parties and the representatives of their legal successors, overturn the May 18 and May 20 decisions of Judge Davit Grigoryan of the first instance court, eliminate the personal pledge selected as a preventive measure for Kocharyan and select custody as a preventive measure for him.

The court also rendered a decision on overturning the May 20 decision of the Yerevan first instance court of general jurisdiction on suspending the proceedings of Robert Kocharyan’s case and applying to the Constitutional Court, as well as forward the case to the same court for new examination.