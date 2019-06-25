News
Police investigating supply of fake gold, silver medals to Armenia Parliament
Police investigating supply of fake gold, silver medals to Armenia Parliament

The police station of Arabkir district of Yerevan has prepared a report and transmitted it to the investigative unit of the police station based on the application of 29-year-old Karen Movsisyan.

According to Shamshyan.com, the citizen told the police of Arabkir district that gold commemorative medals were previously ordered and that he had doubts about whether the medals were real gold or not.

While preparing the report, the officers of the district police station established that, in a certain period, VG GREGO LLC and Suren Yeghiazaryan Valadimiri individual entrepreneur have supplied gold and silver medals and commemorative medals to the National Assembly of Armenia and has supplied medals and commemorative medals made from inexpensive metal.

According to the source, Karen Movsisyan works as a chief specialist of the legal service section of the National Assembly of Armenia.
!
