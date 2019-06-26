Suspected of brutal murder of woman, 25, detained

A 29-year-old young man is suspected in the murder of Yerevan resident Elen Simonyan, the spokesperson for Armenian Investigative Committee Naira Harutyunyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

According to her, the suspect has been detained. A criminal case has been initiated.

As reported earlier, a woman was found dead Tuesday in Yerevan.

The law enforcement officers who were dispatched to the scene found the dead body of Yerevan resident Elen Simonyan, 25, and wrapped in a sheet and polyethylene. Also, there were more than a dozen stab wounds on the body, and her face was completely smashed.