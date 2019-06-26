Woman, 25, found dead in Yerevan, wrapped in sheet and polyethylene

A woman was found dead Tuesday in Yerevan.

Police received a report that a murder had taken place in a house in the capital city of Armenia.

The law enforcement officers who were dispatched to the scene found the dead body of Yerevan resident Elen Simonyan, 25, and wrapped in a sheet and polyethylene, Police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, there were more than a dozen stab wounds on the body, and her face was completely smashed.

On Wednesday morning, police officers detected the murder suspect on a Yerevan street, and they took him to a police station on suspicion of murder.

The circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.

An investigation is underway.