Majority faction in Armenia legislature: Constitutional Court judge shall become its president
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The terms “members” and “judges” of the Constitutional Court (CC) are causing disputes, and they need to be fully clarified. Anna Karapetyan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly of Armenia, on Wednesday noted this at the parliamentary briefings, as she reflected on the controversial statement by newly elected CC Judge Vahe Grigoryan.

“The [CC] judge shall become the President of the Constitutional Court,” Karapetyan added, in particular. “At present, there are only two judges in the Constitutional Court [, and the rest are CC members]. Correct?”

The Armenian parliament recently elected Vahe Grigoryan as a CC judge. During taking his respective oath,  Grigoryan said he assumes the powers of the Constitutional Court President, and this has caused equivocal reaction among the society and harsh criticism from the opposition.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
