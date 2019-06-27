Armenian ambassador meets with Lyon mayor

Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan met today with Mayor of Lyon Gérard Collomb.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, reaffirming their dedication to the historically deeply rooted friendship between France and Armenia, the interlocutors highly appreciated the special relations that Yerevan and Lyon have had since Armenia’s declaration of independence.
The parties attached importance to the deepening of partnership between the French University in Armenia and the Jean Moulin University of Lyon. They also discussed issues on coordination of activities for preparations ahead of the conference on decentralized cooperation between France and Armenia to be held next year.
Ambassador Tolmajyan expressed her gratitude to Gérard Collomb for the strengthening of special relations between France and Armenia and for his personal contributions to the placement of an Armenian Genocide monument in central Lyon.
At the request of the mayor of Lyon, Armenia’s Ambassador touched upon the democratic developments unfolding in Armenia following the velvet revolution and several global and regional issues that are important for Armenia.