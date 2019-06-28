EU warns: US-China trade disputes harm global economy

EU leaders have warned that trade disputes between the US and China are detrimental to the global economy, SCMP reported.
The G-20 leaders hold summits in Osaka amid the increasing global concern about the US-China trade war and heightening tensions over Iran’s nuclear commitments that threaten to overshadow negotiations on other issues such as climate and the digital economy.
Everyone is looking forward to the meeting of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to which it will become clear whether the United States will impose additional duties on imports of Chinese goods.
“We meet at a time when the world economy is encountering uncertainties,” said Juncker, adding that all countries would struggle to prosper if others did not play by the rules. “In our talks with both the US and Chinese authorities … I was drawing their attention to the harmful impact this controversial matter is creating.”
According to him, the European Union is working closely with China, Japan, the US and other countries to reform the World Trade Organization and create equal playing conditions.
European Council President Donald Tusk expressed concern about Iran’s possible violation of its nuclear obligations, saying that the European Union will continue to monitor this.
“The global stage cannot become an arena … where egotists would dominate in some regimes and nationalistic emotions would dominate over economic terms,” said Tusk