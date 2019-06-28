Semerikov: Matter of appointing CSTO Secretary General is agreed upon, as of January 1, 2020

The matter of appointing the next CSTO Secretary General is agreed upon, as of January 1, 2020. Valery Semerikov, Acting Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), told about this to TASS.

“Today I can say with certain confidence that the matter of appointment of the [next] CSTO Secretary General has been agreed upon, as of January 1, 2020,” he noted. “The corresponding decision has been signed by the foreign ministers of the CSTO countries. They have approved Belarus’ representative Stanislav Zas’ candidacy for appointment to the post of CSTO Secretary General.

“[But] we have to wait for the signing of the decision on this matter by the CSTO Collective Security Council, since solely it decides on the appointment of the Secretary General. Once that occurs, we will inform the media of our states.”

To note, Armenia also is a member country in the Collective Security Treaty Organization.