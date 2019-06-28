News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 28
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Semerikov: Matter of appointing CSTO Secretary General is agreed upon, as of January 1, 2020
Semerikov: Matter of appointing CSTO Secretary General is agreed upon, as of January 1, 2020
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The matter of appointing the next CSTO Secretary General is agreed upon, as of January 1, 2020. Valery Semerikov, Acting Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), told about this to TASS.

“Today I can say with certain confidence that the matter of appointment of the [next] CSTO Secretary General has been agreed upon, as of January 1, 2020,” he noted. “The corresponding decision has been signed by the foreign ministers of the CSTO countries. They have approved Belarus’ representative Stanislav Zas’ candidacy for appointment to the post of CSTO Secretary General.

“[But] we have to wait for the signing of the decision on this matter by the CSTO Collective Security Council, since solely it decides on the appointment of the Secretary General. Once that occurs, we will inform the media of our states.”

To note, Armenia also is a member country in the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CSTO Security Council secretaries approve additional measures to counter terrorists
The meeting participants approved decisions on the issues that will be submitted for signing by the presidents of the CSTO member states...
 Armenia Security Council chief to head for Kyrgyzstan
Grigoryan will attend the meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the CSTO…
 Chief of Armenia army general staff participates in CSTO Military Committee session
As reports the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, during the...
 Armenia MP on nomination of Stanislav Zas as CSTO Secretary General
As for the criticism that Armenia has reached an agreement with the member states...
 Armenia PM underscores to CSTO Secretary General candidate importance of reaching relevant agreement (PHOTOS)
Nikol Pashinyan received state secretary Stanislav Zas of the Security Council of Belarus…
 Armenia MFA: CSTO Secretary General should be guided by shared interests
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, Stanislav Zas, who is nominated as the next CSTO Secretary General…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos