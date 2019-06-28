Russian Su-30SM fighter jets will soon be part of Armenia MOD armament (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia has completed all the events for the procurement of the Russian Su-30SM fighter jets, and in near future, these airplanes will be part of the armament of the Armenian side. Aleksandr Petrov, commander of the Russian airbase in Armenia, on Friday told about this to reporters (PHOTOS).

“We [Russian and Armenian air forces] share one sky, we have no problem, [and] we work with precision, in harmony, in collaboration,” Petrov noted, in particular. “And the fact that our [Armenian] colleagues will have new aviation equipment, first, I’m so happy for them. Second, we [the Russian airbase in Armenia] are even a little ‘jealous’ [of them]; we also want such aircrafts. The Su-30 aircraft, which will be stationed at Shirak airport [in Gyumri], is one of the best in the world.

“It’s very good that the flight staff of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia is already retraining, all the events for the purchase of the fighter planes have already been completed, [and] they will soon fly here [in Armenia]. We will go to them to copy the [respective] knowhow of theirs.”