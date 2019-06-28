News
Friday
June 28
News
Armenia Parliament considering amendments to state pensions law
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


The National Assembly is considering the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On state pensions” during its special session.

Prior to this, the parliament had elected two members of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition and considered the bill on making amendments to the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On state duty”, as well as the package of the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On state registration of rights to property” and attached bills.
Հայերեն
